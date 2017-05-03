Flooding is continuing to plague parts of Quebec and notably Montreal's West Island after water levels rose quickly last night and into Wednesday.

Emergency crews are on the scene in several communities today, providing assistance to residents affected by flooding.

Martin Guilbeault, the chief of operations for the Montreal fire department, said that 30 homes have been evacuated so far.

Here is what you need to know if you're affected by flooding.

Communities at risk

Île Mercier, a small island located between Pierrefonds and Île Bizard with about 50 properties, was completely submerged as of Wednesday afternoon.

Pierrefonds and Île Bizard are also impacted by flooding. There are temporary dams in place at the end of streets affected by the flooding, according to the city.

Local authorities are also keeping an eye on areas of Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Emergency crews have been on the scene of flooding in Pierrefonds-Roxboro since early this morning. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Street closures

The following streets are closed to traffic until further notice:

Both sides of St-Jean Boulevard between Pierrefonds and Gouin boulevards.

Chemin de l'Anse-à-l'Orme between Gouin Boulevard and Timberlea-Trail Street.

The on-ramp linking Pierrefonds and St-Jean boulevards.

René-Émard Street between Pierrefonds Boulevard and Anselme-Lavigne Street.

Oakridge Bridge in Ahuntstic-Cartierville.

The City of Montreal warns that water is also continuing to rise on du Ruisseau Street in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Drivers are advised to avoid streets where water accumulation is present and not to move parked cars in flooded areas.

If you need sandbags

The City of Montreal has sandbags on hand for areas affected by flooding. Residents are advised to call 311 if they need sandbags for their homes.

Borough workers will drop them off and help residents set them up around their properties.

The City of Montreal says about a dozen streets in Pierrefonds and Île Bizard have been affected by flooding. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Generator safety

Fire officials remind you that if you are running a propane or gas generator, do not operate it indoors. Keep it outside to ensure proper ventilation.

The City of Montreal says any residents concerned about flooding should call 311. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

What to do if you have to leave your home

If your home is affected by flooding and the water levels continue to rise, the city asks that you leave your home for your own safety.

Firefighters are making the rounds today in affected areas to ensure that residents are not in danger.

Residents who need to leave are advised to bring pieces of identity and an emergency kit with all the basic items you would need for 72 hours, including water, food, clothes, keys, money, and your phone and its charger.

If you don't have a safe place to go, call 311 and a city representative should be able to assist you.

There are at least two emergency shelters set up: