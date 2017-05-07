Several schools will be closed in and around the island of Montreal on Monday as high water levels continue to wreak havoc across Quebec.

Both Montreal and Laval declared states of emergency on Sunday amid rising floodwaters caused by days of steady rainfall. So far, more than 120 municipalities are affected by flooding, according to Urgence Québec.

Lester B. Pearson School Board has closed the following West Island and off-island schools for Monday:

Beechwood Elementary.

Kingsdale Elementary.

St. Anthony Elementary.

St. Charles Elementary.

Terry Fox Elementary.

Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School.

Riverdale High School.

Sources Adult and Career Center.

West Island Career Center.

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary.

The school board says that Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School and West Island Career Centre will also be closed on Tuesday because they are being used as command centres.

The Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys has also closed the following school on Monday:

École primaire Saint-Gérard.

​In the Montérégie

Some schools will also be closed in communities in the Montérégie region, west of Montreal. The Commission Scolaire des Trois Lacs announced that the following schools will not be open tomorrow: