Montreal police have arrested a man trying to deliver sandbags to a flooded street in the neighbourhood of Roxboro.

On Tuesday afternoon, Alain Furlano brought a pick-up truck and trailer full of sandbags to the corner of Gouin Boulevard and 5e Avenue. He was trying to take the sandbags to the end of the street to reinforce a dike.

A resident of 5e Avenue, he had been frustrated by the government's inaction in bringing sandbags to the street.

But when he arrived, he was told by police he wouldn't be allowed to take the sandbags down the street. He could dump them at the top of the road, but was warned if he came back with more, he'd be arrested.

"I'm helping people with sandbags. They don't have sandbags. Can I have access to come back?" he said to two officers.

The officer responded asking if he was informed of the situation, but was shouted down by Furlano.

"Yes or no, are you going to arrest me for helping people?" he asked.

Despite being warned not to return with another load of sandbags, he came back minutes later.

Alain Furlano is escorted into a police car by Montreal police. (CBC)

'I want to help the citizens'

Furlano got out of his truck and started throwing sandbags on the ground. Shortly afterward, he was handcuffed and taken into a police car.

"I want to help the citizens who need it. The city, police are stopping me," said Furlano.

After his arrest, police and neighbours took the sandbags, put them in a boat and sailed them to Furlano's home on 5e Avenue.

Montreal police spokesman Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed Furlano could face an obstruction of justice charge.