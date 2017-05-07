The Galipeault Bridge, a major artery connecting the island of Île-Perrot and Montreal along Highway 20, is completely closed to traffic due to mounting water accumulation.

Authorities were forced to close the bridge in both directions shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday as high water levels have nearly reached the bottom of the structure.

"It's a safety measure to make sure the area is safe for drivers," said Transports Québec spokesperson Martin Girard, adding they are monitoring the structural integrity of the bridge.

Girard could not say when the bridge may reopen and that it will depend on the level of water around the bridge.

Transports Québec are asking motorists in the area to stay home if possible. Girard suggests that if residents must come onto the island of Montreal they take Highway 40 through Vaudreuil-Dorion or Highway 30.

The water continues to rise under the Galipeault Bridge next to Île-Perrot. (CBC)

Residents have also been told to steer clear of the area for their own safety by the Sûreté du Québec.

This comes as both Montreal and Laval declared states of emergency on Sunday amid rising floodwaters caused by days of steady rainfall. So far, more than 120 municipalities are affected by flooding, according to Urgence Québec.

Highway 20 closed both directions around Galipeau bridge. SQ telling people to leave for security reasons #flood pic.twitter.com/oU3UFbcYya — @AntoniNerestant

Floodwaters close several schools

Several schools will also be closed in and around the island of Montreal on Monday as high water levels continue to wreak havoc across Quebec.

Lester B. Pearson School Board has declared all of its schools, centres and daycares closed on Monday due to the flooding.

The school board says that Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School and West Island Career Centre will also be closed on Tuesday because they are being used as command centres.

North of Montreal, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board says it will be closing the following schools on Monday because of road closures:

Lake of Two Mountains High.

Mountainview Elementary.

St. Jude Elementary.

The Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys has also closed the following school on Monday:

École primaire Saint-Gérard.

The following two private schools will also be closed:

Collège Beaubois de Pierrefonds.

Collège Ste-Marcelline in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Cégep Gérald-Godin in Sainte-Geneviève will also be closed on Monday.

​In the Montérégie

Some schools will also be closed in communities in the Montérégie region, west of Montreal. The Commission Scolaire des Trois Lacs announced that the following schools will not be open tomorrow: