Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre wants to modify the city's flag to better reflect the origins of the city.

He's planning to add a new element to the flag as a tribute to the Aboriginal population and history of the Montreal area.

The city has reached out to the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador to discuss the matter.

Ghislain Picard, the head of the organization, says it's a good idea, but he says choosing the symbol is a delicate matter.

"We have to refer to the diversity among Aboriginal people. We have 10 different First Nations in the province," he said.

Picard said he's hopeful the change to the flag is part of a broader reconciliation effort for the 375th anniversary.

Coderre hasn't yet said how the flag will be changed.

The current flag includes symbols representing four of the city's founding communities: