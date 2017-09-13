Montreal has added a white pine tree to the centre of its coat of arms and city flag, in recognition of the contribution of Indigenous peoples to the city.

Mayor Denis Coderre unveiled the new flag Wednesday alongside Ghislain Picard, the chief of the Assembly of First Nations for Quebec and Labrador.

The initiative is part of the 10th anniversary of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Montreal's new flag was unveiled at a ceremony in front of City Hall Wednesday. (Charles Contant/CBC)

The white pine, described as the "Great Tree of Peace," is a symbol of the unity of the five nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy — also known as the Iroquois Confederacy or the League of Five Nations — which includes the Mohawks.

Kahnawake Mohawk Council Chief Christine Zachary-Deom said it was moving to see the new flag raised at City Hall.

"When we come from people who have been forgotten for such a long time, it is very touching to find that we are supported," she said following the ceremony.

Montreal is 'proud of its Indigenous roots,' reads a banner displaying the city's new crest. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Moving toward reconciliation

Speaking at the announcement, Coderre said the change is part of an effort to move toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

"Today is a historical day for Montreal," he said.

Picard also praised the decision to add an Indigenous symbol to its flag.

"The raising of the flag is giving me hope that the connection to this territory is finally acknowledged and recognized," he said.

Ghislain Picard, the chief of the Assembly of First Nations for Quebec and Labrador, was on hand for Wednesday's announcement. (Charles Contant/CBC)

The old flag featured symbols representing four of the city's founding communities. They are still featured in the new version:

A Fleur-de-lys, representing the French.

A red Rose of Lancaster, representing the English.

A thistle, representing the Scots.

A shamrock, representing the Irish.

Amherst Street to be renamed

The mayor's office also confirmed Wednesday that the city will change the name of Amherst Street, named after the British general, Jeffery Amherst.

The flag was raised at Montreal City Hall on Wednesday. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Scholars have long debated Amherst's actions during his service, including allegations he advocated the use of biological warfare, through smallpox blankets, to kill Indigenous peoples.

The city has not decided on a new name for the street.