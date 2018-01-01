Miriam Oviedo rang in the new year this year with one last push.

Her third child, a baby girl, was born two seconds past midnight Jan. 1, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal.

"While everybody is counting for New Year's Eve, for the New Year, the nurse is telling me to push," Oviedo said late Monday morning as she recovered.

She said she didn't realize what time it was. "I just wanted to push!"

The baby girl came out, weighing 3.725 kilograms.

There's a kicker to this story, though, Oviedo adds.

"The funny thing is, Dec. 31st is my birthday," she said, laughing. The baby was due Jan. 4, 2018.

Oviedo said she was tired, but feeling nice.

The 36-year-old says she and her partner, Edwin Ona, 42, are thinking of naming the baby Maxine-Kylie.

Their other two daughters are five and three, and excited to meet their baby sister, said Oviedo.