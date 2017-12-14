Montreal firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire at a building on Bossuet Street in the city's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district late Thursday afternoon.

Electricity in the surrounding area was shut down as a result.

Montreal police say that the building is an unfinished, four-storey condo complex.

They say 12 homes near the scene were evacuated, as was a nearby daycare.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Montreal firefighters are at the scene of a five-alarm fire in the east end. (Radio-Canada)

It's not clear whether anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out.

First responders say that when they arrived, propane tanks were on fire.

Billowing smoke from the site of the fire could be seen from kilometres away.