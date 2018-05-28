Montreal firefighters now equipped to save lives of pets
Firefighters association purchased some 50 kits, now in every ladder truck
Montreal firefighters say they're thrilled that they can now not only save people's lives during a firefighting operation, but they can also save the lives of pets.
That's thanks to about 50 new animal resuscitation kits, which were purchased by the Montreal Firefighters Association.
Ross said that while the department doesn't keep statistics on the number of animals injured or killed in fires in Montreal, he knows it's a regular occurrence just based on personal experience.
"It is rare that there is a building fire, especially in multi-residence buildings where not all owners might be home at the time of a fire, [in which] animals are not impacted.... It was sufficient enough that we decided to cover the costs to do our part in the future."
Other fire departments are equipped with kits to save animals' lives. Some paid for the equipment via private donations.
But Ross said that in Montreal, the association foot the $13,000 bill.
The kits were purchased at the end of last year and recently installed on every ladder truck.
Each kit includes resuscitation masks specifically designed and shaped for various animals.
"It's largely designed for cats and dogs, but theoretically could be likely use on most animals," Ross said.
"We realize that for many people their animals are like children."
