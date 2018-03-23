A building fire at the intersection of St-Antoine and de la Montagne streets has shut down part of Montreal's downtown core early this morning.

Montreal police are asking the public to avoid the sector of St-Antoine, Peel, St-Jacques and de la Montagne near the Bell Centre.

Those streets are off limits and there is already traffic building up in the area.

The city's fire department says it is a three-alarm fire and it may have to cut electricity in the area.

The building was vacant at the time, according to Radio-Canada.