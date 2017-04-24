Montreal police are investigating what's been deemed a suspicious fire at an ice cream shop in Little Italy.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Andrée-Anne Picard, a passerby noticed smoke coming out of a business on St-Laurent Boulevard near St-Zotique Street around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Police have cordoned off the area around La Diperie, an ice cream shop. A wall inside is blackened and there's broken glass in front of the store.

There was minimal damage to the business, Picard said. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The investigation has been transferred to the arson squad.