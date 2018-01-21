The 35th annual Fête des neiges de Montréal got underway at Parc Jean-Drapeau this weekend.

Despite the unpredictable weather this winter, organizers say they are expecting a good turnout over the course of the four weekends, ending Feb. 11.

Most of the activities are free at the Fête des neiges and open to all ages.

Organizers say the event draws thousands of visitors looking for a bit of winter fun.

Hop in the back of a dog sled at Parc Jean-Drapeau0:35

Along with slides, dog sledding, an ice playground, zip-lining and other activities, there is also a full food court.

Visitors will also find DJ performances, 37 costumed mascots and live 15-minute ice sculpture displays.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was at the opening day, Saturday, taking part in the frivolities with her son.

"A beautiful afternoon at the Fête des Neiges [at Parc Jean-Drapeau] with my boy!" Plante wrote in her Instagram post.

The outdoor event will continue with activities every weekend until Feb. 11. (CBC)

While the weather has been mild, organizers are ensuring the ice stays fresh using refrigerating technology on the ice slides and snowmaking machines.

Organizers of the winter themed-playground won't let unpredictable Canadian winter get in the way of the fun.

"Weather is a big challenge for us," said Véronique Caissie, who works for Fête des neiges.

"But our team is great, and it is our 35th edition and so we are getting used to it."