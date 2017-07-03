Montreal police have drafted a 25-page guide of how festivals can be better prepared in the event of a terrorist attack, Radio-Canada has learned.

The document was shared with the city's festival organizers as well as other police forces in the province, putting any large meeting area on guard.

This is the first time the Montreal police have produced such recommendations.

The document highlights the act of drivers plowing into crowds, as was the case in the London terror attacks this spring and the Nice attack last summer.

The recommendations include strategically placing concrete blocks in open areas where people are walking around to curb those kinds of attacks.

Nice was a catalyst

"I won't hide the fact that what happened in Nice was a catalyst for this," said Montreal police's Martin Grenier.

They also suggest using hydraulic bollards, stubby cylindric poles a few feet high that can retract to make evacuating easier.

Montreal police suggest festivals using hydraulic bollards like these in New York City. (iStock)

"They're expensive," admitted analyst Éric Buchelin.

"But, in the future, I think it would be a good idea to have these installed at (Place des Festivals)."

On top of the subtle barricaded, the document calls for increased security.

Festival president opts for 'discreet' security

But Gilbert Rozon, founding president of the Just For Laughs festival, believes security should not be excessively invasive.

"It is more important (than before), but I try to make it as discreet as possible. You shouldn't feel the presence of uniforms," Rozon said.

"I've even banned black gloves."

Montreal police says it's already planning for the second version of the document for next summer.