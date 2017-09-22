Fall officially begins this afternoon, but you'd almost never know it if you step foot outside.
When the autumn equinox begins at 4:02 p.m., Montreal will be in the midst of the most summer-like weather we've seen in weeks.
A number of boroughs across the city are extending the opening hours or reopening their water parks and splash pads to deal with the heat.
If you live in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce or the Plateau-Mont Royal boroughs, the water parks are open until early October. In the Southwest, they're open until Monday, and in Pierrefonds-Roxboro they're open until further notice.
For a complete list of which water parks will be open and when, consult the city's handy list here.
This hot weather going to continue through to Tuesday, at least. So after 93 days, 15 hours and 38 minutes of what was largely a rainy, tepid summer, enjoy these next few days of warmth.
We may even see record-setting highs over the weekend. Go figure.
Today: Mainly sunny. High near 25 C, 29 with the humidity.
Tonight: Clear skies. Low near 13 C.
Saturday: Mainly sunny. High near 30 C.
Sunday: Sunny. High near 30 C.
Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High near 24 C.
Tuesday: Sunny. High near 27 C.
