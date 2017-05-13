Water levels are receding rapidly enough around Montreal that city officials have decided to lift the state of emergency, beginning Sunday at noon.

Montreal fire department Chief Bruno Lachance said today that, after analysis and consulting with Mayor Denis Coderre, it was decided not to renew the emergency status that was invoked last Sunday to deal with severe flooding.

Though rain is forecast for the weekend, Lachance said it was not expected to be enough to raise water levels significantly.

Large parts of Montreal's West Island remain underwater, though residents have begun to return to their homes as the heavy precipitation of the past two weeks has finally relented.

While some residents in hard-hit borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro made their way back home on Saturday, they know there is a long road ahead.

"We lost a lot of things," said André Pelletier, who returned to his home on Saturday. "We didn't have the time to bring everything we had in the basement upstairs — the water rose too quickly."

An improvised dike in Batiscan, Quebec's Mauricie region. (Pascal Poinlane/Radio-Canada)

The improving weather outlook has also prompted cautious optimism in other parts of the province hit hard by flooding.

Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux cautioned it will be a slow process for residents to return home and take stock while flooding is still underway.

"We're still in this for a number of weeks because even if the water levels recede, they are still high and will remain high for a while," said Coiteux.

Next steps in Montreal

Coderre announced Saturday that residents affected by flooding will have an extension to pay the second half of their property taxes. The new deadline is Dec. 1, 2017.

The new deadline also allows residents to have the value of their flood-damaged properties assessed, which in turn could lead to lower property taxes.

While floodwaters have receded, the city has also asked residents to be patient when it comes to going home.

A woman sweeps debris from her home after a pumping system was installed to drain flood waters on Île Mercier. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Residents may only return to their homes once city inspectors deem it is safe, and then they will receive individualized safety instructions to follow.

Montreal will also set up two command posts to help residents who are able to return to their homes. Flood victims are asked to contact 311 to get help from public security.

Firefighters will accompany residents to inspect their homes and identify any risks related to structural damage, electricity or natural gas.

The city is also advising residents to do the following upon returning home:

Check that heating and electricity systems are functioning.

Check the general state of the home.

Ensure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working correctly.

Check for mould.

Document damage by taking photos and keeping a written log.

Check food and water quality before consuming.

Cautious optimism in the Mauricie

Water levels dropped by a dozen millimetres in central Quebec overnight, leaving public security officials hopeful the Mauricie region will also be able to weather weekend rain without more flooding.

Around 20 millimetres of rain is forecast for the Mauricie between Saturday afternoon and Monday. Officials there were initially expecting twice as much and have been preparing for the St. Lawrence River and Lac Saint-Pierre to overflow.

Municipalities in the region have already placed sandbags along their shorelines. Canadian Forces have been helping erect dikes in Batiscan, Que., since 7 a.m. today.

"We were seeing further decreases in the water levels in some sectors of the Mauricie this morning, so that's encouraging," said Sébastien Doire, head of public security for the region.

"We hope the rain that is coming won't contribute to the damage."

Flooding has already forced the evacuation of several hundred homes in the Mauricie area.

Two soldiers sit on a dam built along the Rivière des Prairies in the Pierrefonds borough of Montreal on Friday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Around Quebec, there remain 175 municipalities affected by flooding, damaging a total of 4,701 homes. Some 3,894 people have been forced to leave their homes.

Premier Philippe Couillard told residents earlier this week that soldiers will stay on the ground in Quebec as the floodwaters recede in order to help with relief effort.