Let's clean up the city, Montreal officials urge on Earth Day

The City of Montreal is urging residents to help clean up parks and streets as the warm weather finally sets in.

"Everyone must do their part to beautify the city," said Jean-François Parenteau, manager of citizen services on the city's executive committee.

"I invite all citizens, families, youth, homeowners, local businesses, our partners and other organizations to participate in large numbers to make the cleanup a great success."

Parenteau, who was at an Earth Day event this morning in La Fontaine Park, said volunteers can register online to get cleaning kits, which include T-shirts, gloves, bags, rakes and shovels. The program runs between April 27 and May 6.

Last year, more than 19,000 Montrealers took up the challenge, taking on 485 cleanup projects across the city.

The goal for 2018 is to mobilize 21,000 participants with 534 projects, for a 10-per cent increase.

City workers are also in the midst of a cleanup blitz, Parenteau said. In Montreal, more than 775 employees will be undertaking cleaning tasks throughout the city.