Montreal will mark Earth Day this Saturday, April 22, with a slew of environmentally conscious activities.

Earth Day started in 1970 and is now celebrated in 192 countries every year, making it one of the largest secular days recognized around the globe.

Montreal events include planting tree saplings and free concerts. Here's a selection of activities in and around the city that are planned for Saturday.

Celebrations at Mount Royal

​As part of Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations, the city has organized an evening complete with wine, a concert, and a conference hosted by a botanist and architect.

The event, called Dans ta canopée, kicks off at 6 p.m. at Chalet Mont-Royal and registration is mandatory.

Montreal is having Dans ta canopée at the chalet on Mount Royal. (Anne-Louise Despatie/Radio-Canada)

Free pint in exchange for clothing

A bar on St-Laurent Boulevard is offering a free beer to anyone who donates a reusable piece of clothing or toy in good condition. All donations given to staff at Don B Comber will be distributed to families in need in Montreal.

You can claim your free beer in exchange for clothing or a used toy. (CBC)

Tree planting in Montreal

For early birds, the city is holding a tree planting activity at the Garnison Montréal Longue-Pointe around 8 a.m. on Saturday. Montreal will be planting at least 3,000 trees this week at the military base.

City officials, including Mayor Denis Coderre, will be on hand for the tree planting. (Free Images)

Éco-quartiers festivities

​Five different éco-quartiers, the name given to Montreal neighbourhoods with local, citizen-led environmental action programs, are holding activities throughout Saturday.

Montrealers can lend a helping hand by cleaning up a neighbourhood or taking part in workshops, concerts, second-hand bike sales and more.

Several éco-quartiers, including Villeray and Lachine, are holding Earth Day activities. (Courtesy of le programme Éco-quartier)

Free trees, rain barrels in Pointe-Claire​

The City of Pointe-Claire is distributing free trees, compost, woodchips and rain barrels to residents on Saturday.

There is also a clean-up and tree planting scheduled for the morning at Terra-Cotta Park.