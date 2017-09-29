Montreal police say they have arrested three people after a man was violently attacked downtown early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., the three suspects approached a 29-year-old man behind a hotel on de Boisbriand Street near de Bullion Street, in the eastern end of Montreal's Quartier des spectacles district.

One of the three then struck the victim in the head so hard, he fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious, said Const. Manuel Couture.

He was taken to hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The three suspects, who are 19, 20 and 21, were apprehended by police and will be questioned.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the alleged assault, Couture said.