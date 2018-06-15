Valérie Plante picks Alain Lamontagne to be Montreal's city manager

Montreal has chosen a new city manager as part of Mayor Valérie Plante's effort to revitalize city hall.

Serge Lamontagne was chosen among a pool of candidates, the city said, and distinguished himself with 30 years of experience in Quebec municipal politics, including 12 years in Montreal.

Plante's administration began a process to replace the former city manager, Alain Marcoux, three months ago.

Lamontagne's candidacy, which has been endorsed by the city's executive committee, will be presented to city council next week.​

Lamontagne has a deep understanding of the goings-on in the Montreal area, Plante said in a statement announcing the decision earlier this week.

"He will be able to advance a large number of projects, from mobility to economic development, housing and the environment," she said.

Briefly served as Montreal's city manager in 2013

Lamontagne was appointed by the Commission municipale du Québec to serve as interim city manager in Montreal in 2013, at the height of the Charbonneau commission into corruption in the city.

He left to serve as the city manager in Laval at the end of 2013, a position he still holds.

Lamontagne is expected to resign from his post in Laval over the summer to move to Montreal city hall.