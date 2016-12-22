Police in Deux-Montagnes, Que., are investigating after thieves made off with $3,000 worth of food from Christmas baskets meant for people in need.

André Ouellet, president of the group Dépannage Saint-Agapit, which prepared the baskets, told CBC the theft made him sad and angry.

"These thieves didn't hesitate to target the poorest people in our community," Ouellet said.

Ouellet said about 30 volunteers prepared the baskets last Friday night in a local church.

Thieves targeted specific foods

When they returned Saturday morning to distribute the baskets, they found someone had broken a window on the door and crept into the church.

The thieves plucked various items from the baskets.

"They stole items that appealed to them: all the cheese, bags of apples, boxes of pies," Ouellet said.

Ouellet said it was too late to replace the items, so the volunteers re-packed the baskets with each one containing a little bit less than usual. He estimates they lost about 10 per cent of all the food, about $3000 worth.

Inside job?

Ouellet said police told him they believe someone close to the organization may be responsible for the theft.

The suspicion that has created within his organization has left a particularly bitter taste, he said.

"Was it one of our volunteers? Are people looking at each other wondering 'Was it him? Was it her?'"

Ouellet said that since news of the theft spread several people in Deux-Montagnes have stepped up and donated cash.

"I think human nature shows us the worst and the best sometimes," he said.

Ouellet said it's too late to use any money collected now for Christmas baskets for this year. But he said it will come in handy to help people in need throughout the year.