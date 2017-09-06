A portion of De Lorimier Avenue in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough will remain closed to traffic until further notice after city workers discovered the ground under the street is unstable.

The city has doubled the number of staff on the site to assess if excavation work can continue and when the street can be reopened, said city spokesperson Jacques-Alain Lavallée.

The partial closure was ordered Tuesday evening when crews working on a sewer pipe found the ground was unstable in the pipe's vicinity. The city said it was at "high risk of collapse."

The excavation work was suspended, and workers left the scene.

The 300-metre stretch of De Lorimier Avenue is closed between Laurier Avenue and Masson Street.