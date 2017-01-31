Students from Montreal's Dawson College gathered Tuesday to denounce "all forms of violence and expressions of hate," the school said in a statement.

Sunday's shooting at the Islamic cultural centre in Quebec City, which claimed the lives of six men as they were praying, hits close to home for students and staff at the CEGEP.

In 2006, the school was the site of a shooting spree that left 18-year-old student Anastasia De Sousa dead, 16 people wounded — and the city in shock.

Just last month, an event hosted by the college's Muslim Students Association (MSA) at which students were invited to try on a hijab became the target of criticism from a Quebec far-right group, La Meute.

'Whatever happens to any of our Canadian or Québécois friends, it affects all of us.' - Nevin Hoque, president of Dawson College's Muslim Students Association

Alexandre Bissonnette, the main suspect in the fatal mosque shooting, which political leaders have called a terrorist act, also has a reputation of espousing far-right ideologies.

"A man shot six men in the back, killing all of them," recounted Nevin Hoque, president of the MSA, which organized Tuesday's vigil with the Dawson Student Union and the CEGEP's Peace Centre.

"The reason I emphasize 'back' is that they were in the middle of their prayers, their eyes were set towards God," he told dozens of people gathered outside near the school entrance.

To commemorate those who lost their lives in prayer, two students recited a verse from the Qur'an often sung at funerals.

Lina Benredouane, left, and a fellow Dawson student say a prayer for those killed while praying in Sunday's Quebec City mosque attack. (Radio-Canada)

"We are here to remember the victims," said Lina Benredouane, one of the students who recited the prayer, "for them to be in a better place than here."

"I'm not angry, but I'm very disappointed," she said of the weekend's mosque attack, adding that it wasn't indicative of the Canada she usually feels "lucky" to live in.

Benredouane said the students and staff at Dawson are "like one family" to her, regardless of religion, and coming together as one was the best way to deal with Sunday's shooting.

"We have to fight, and this is how we do it."

The need for unity was echoed by many at the school.

Hoque thanked all the non-Muslim participants at the vigil.

"Whatever happens to any of our Canadian or Québécois friends, it affects all of us," he said, to applause.