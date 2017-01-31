A cyclist in his 30s is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the Plateau–Mont-Royal borough Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say the incident happened around 9 a.m. as the vehicle was heading north on St. Denis Street near du Carmel Avenue, according to Montreal police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The cyclist, 33, was rushed to hospital.

A security perimeter established on St-Denis Street between du Carmel Avenue and St-Grégoire Street has since been lifted.

Police have yet to determine the circumstances of the collision, including whether the driver ran a red light or if the cyclist was wearing a helmet.

Brabant said motorists should be aware that cyclists can still be on the road during winter.

He recommended that both drivers and cyclists keep a safe distance from each other and respect street signals.

"Always keep your distance, always be aware," Brabant said.