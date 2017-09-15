Montreal has announced an investment of $150 million over five years in an effort to develop the city's cycling infrastructure.

The goals of the investment include:

more connectivity for downtown cyclists

more bike parking

the promotion of cycling as a safe, effective and comfortable way to get around

The plan is part of the city's Vision Zero approach to safety. It comes less than two months before the upcoming municipal election, to be held on Nov. 5.

Projet Montréal, the Coderre administration's main opposition at City Hall, has a reputation as a strong advocate for urban cycling.

Member of the Coderre administration responsible for the cycling file, Marc-Andre Gadoury, executive committee member responsible for transportation, Aref Salem and city councillor Elsie Lefebvre were at Friday's announcement. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC)

Cyclist killed at dangerous intersection

The announcement comes the day after two separate collisions involving cyclists in the city left one 61-year-old woman dead and a 24-year-old-man seriously injured.

The woman was struck by a school bus at the intersection of des Pins and Parc avenues at 3:40 p.m. Thursday and died of her injuries.

The 61-year-old woman who was hit by this school bus while she was cycling died of her injuries. (Nav Pall/CBC)

The city councillor responsible for bike safety, Marc-André Gadoury, said the tragic incident highlights the need for a plan like the one put forward Friday.

"We have a plan for a secure bike path on Avenue des Pins," said Gadoury. "But first, we need to do the sewers and the aquaducts."

The plan had been in the works long before Thursday's collision.

Aref Salem, the executive committee member responsible for transportation, said the previous day's collision was "really sad" and that the city is enacting measures to make the Montreal safe, but "it takes time."

Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor Luc Ferrandez, a member of Projet Montréal, took to Facebook to slam the city for its announcement.

He said Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre struck down plans to make that deadly intersection safer earlier this summer.

"In June, to the executive committee, Denis Coderre personally intervened to block a cycling route project proposed by his experts on des Pins Avenue at the exact site of yesterday's death," Ferrandez stated.