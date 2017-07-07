A Sunwing Airlines flight bound for Cuba had to return to Montreal's Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening under a fighter jet escort due to an "unruly customer.''

An airline spokeswoman said flight WG604 had departed for Cayo Coco but turned around due to the passenger making "non-specific threats.''

"The flight arrived back around 7:25 p.m. and the disruptive customer was taken into police custody,'' said Rachel Goldrick in an email to The Canadian Press.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphael Bergeron later confirmed to CBC News that a 39-year-old man was taken into custody once the plane landed.

"The person was uttering threats toward the staff. He was intimidating other passengers, so the decision was made to turn around," he said.

The man faces charges of public mischief and uttering threats, among other possible charges, Bergeron said.

"There was no threats about terrorism or anything like that — it was more like behaviour that was aggressive."

Fighters scrambled

NORAD spokesman Lt. Commander Joe Nawrocki said a pair of U.S. Air Force F-15 jets were dispatched from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts and intercepted the aircraft near Albany, N.Y.

Canadian CF18s were also reportedly scrambled but did not take part in the operation.

The Sunwings flight was able to depart once more for Cuba at 4:50 a.m.

"Sunwing has provided affected customers with accommodations and meal vouchers and is very apologetic for the inconvenience,'' she wrote.

This was the second such incident involving a North American flight on Thursday night.

Officials say a Delta Airlines flight bound for Beijing returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says a man in first class assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into the flight and that passengers then helped restrain the man until the plane landed back in Seattle.

Officials say two people, including the flight attendant, were injured and taken to a hospital.