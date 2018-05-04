Skip to Main Content
Montreal couple cleared of terror charges agree to peace bond conditions

A Montreal couple acquitted on most of the terrorism-related charges against them have agreed to the conditions set out in a peace bond requested by the Crown.

Conditions include not leaving Canada, staying off social media

Sabrine Djermane, left to right, El Mahdi Jamali and his father leave the courthouse after the couple was acquitted of terror-related charges Dec. 19, 2017 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali appeared briefly at the Montreal courthouse Friday, agreeing to the conditions for a period of one year.

Conditions in place

Under the conditions set out by the Crown, Djermane and Jamali have agreed:

  • Not to read or possess any material that promotes terrorism or extremist religious ideals.
  • Not to visit the Centre communautaire islamique de l'est de Montréal, run by controversial Quebec imam Adil Charkaoui.
  • Not to use social media.
  • To inform the RCMP of their address and any changes if they move.
  • Not to leave Canada.
  • Not to own a weapon unless one is necessary for their job.

Djermane and Jamali had faced three charges: attempting to leave Canada to commit a terror act abroad; possession of an explosive substance; and committing an act under the direction or for the profit of a terrorist
organization.

A jury acquitted Djermane of all of the charges, while Jamali was found guilty of the explosives-related charge.

The Crown is asking the Quebec Court of Appeal to overturn the acquittal on the explosives charge for Djermane and order a new trial.

