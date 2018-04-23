Montreal couple cleared of terror charges ready to sign peace bond

A Montreal couple acquitted on most of the terrorism-related charges against them are ready to sign off on a peace bond requested by the Crown.

Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali appeared briefly at the Montreal courthouse today and lawyers for both sides will return to court May 4.

Tiago Murias, a lawyer for Jamali, says the two are ready to submit to the Crown's conditions but are also eager to turn the page and get on with their lives.

The couple had faced three charges: attempting to leave Canada to commit a terror act abroad; possession of an explosive substance; and committing an act under the direction or for the profit of a terrorist

organization.

A fourth charge of facilitating an terrorist act was withdrawn against the two.

A jury acquitted Djermane of all of the charges she was facing while Jamali was found guilty of the explosives-related charge.

The Crown is asking the Quebec Court of Appeal to overturn the acquittal on the explosives charge for Djermane and order a new trial.

Murias says it hasn't been easy for the pair given the charges and it will take open-minded people to give them a chance, noting his client is working in a restaurant and studying at university.