A young Montreal couple accused of planning to leave Canada to go fight with ISIS has been found not guilty of all terrorism-related offences. The man on trial was found guilty of an explosives-related offence.

Sabrine Djermane, 21, and El Mahdi Jamali, 20, each faced several charges, including:

Attempting to leave Canada to commit a terrorist act.

Possession of an explosive substance.

Committing an act under the direction of, or for the profit of, a terrorist organization.

Djermane was cleared of all charges. Jamali was found guilty on a reduced charge related to explosives.

​When they were arrested in the spring of 2015, Djermane and Jamali were 19 and 18, respectively, and were living together and attending Collège de Maisonneuve.

During the three-month trial in a Montreal courtroom, prosecutor Lyne Décarie tried to convince the jury that Djermane and Jamali, who had plans to fly to Greece two weeks after the arrest, were planning to eventually go to Syria.

Décarie pointed to evidence including a recipe for a pressure cooker bomb, which was found on the bedside table in the couple's condo.

The jury also heard how during their investigation, RCMP officers discovered a pressure cooker and a dollar-store bag full of ingredients required for that recipe, including matches, a clock, coffee filters and nails.

Djermane and Jamali, shown in a courtroom sketch, were on trial for terrorism-related offences. (Radio-Canada)

Defence argued pair were planning a vacation

The lawyers for Djermane and Jamali did not mount a defence.

But during closing arguments, Jamali's lawyer tried to convince the jury that there was no firm evidence that his client supported the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and nothing proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the couple had any kind of plan to go to Syria.

Instead, he suggested the two were just planning to visit Athens, as tourists.

The defence also suggested that if the pair had truly planned on making a bomb, they wouldn't have left the recipe out like that, when they knew the RCMP had suspicions.

The couple's lawyers also argued that what the prosecution was trying to pass off as ingredients for bomb making were, in fact, nothing more than innocuous household objects.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Marc David presided over the trial.