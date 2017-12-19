A young Montreal couple accused of planning to leave Canada to go fight with ISIS has been found not guilty of all terrorism-related offences.

The man on trial, El Mahdi Jamali, 20, was found guilty of a reduced explosives charge.

Jamali and Sabrine Djermane, 21, each faced three charges:

Attempting to leave Canada to commit a terrorist act.

Possession of an explosive substance.

Committing an act under the direction of, or for the profit of, a terrorist organization.

Djermane was cleared of all charges. Jamali was found guilty of possessing an explosive without a lawful excuse, which carries a maximum sentence of five years, compared to the 14 he faced under the original explosive charge.

He has already served the equivalent of 48 months while awaiting trial.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Marc David, the trial judge, ordered the couple's handcuffs removed after reading the verdict. He told them to stay inside the courthouse pending further instructions about their release, which he will deliver at 3 p.m. ET.

​​When they were arrested in the spring of 2015, Djermane and Jamali were 19 and 18, respectively, and were living together and attending Collège de Maisonneuve.

During the three-month trial in a Montreal courtroom, prosecutor Lyne Décarie tried to convince the jury that Djermane and Jamali, who had plans to fly to Greece two weeks after the arrest, were planning to eventually go to Syria.

Décarie pointed to evidence including a recipe for a pressure cooker bomb, which was found on the bedside table in the couple's condo.

The jury also heard how during their investigation, RCMP officers discovered a pressure cooker and a dollar-store bag full of ingredients required for that recipe, including matches, a clock, coffee filters and nails.

Djermane and Jamali, shown in a courtroom sketch, were on trial for terrorism-related offences. (Radio-Canada)

Defence argued pair were planning a vacation

The lawyers for Djermane and Jamali did not mount a defence.

But during closing arguments, Jamali's lawyer tried to convince the jury that there was no firm evidence that his client supported the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and nothing proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the couple had any kind of plan to go to Syria.

Instead, he suggested the two were just planning to visit Athens, as tourists.

The defence also suggested that if the pair had truly planned on making a bomb, they wouldn't have left the recipe out like that, when they knew the RCMP had suspicions.

The couple's lawyers also argued that what the prosecution was trying to pass off as ingredients for bomb making were, in fact, nothing more than innocuous household objects.

Over the five days of deliberations, the jury posed two questions to the judge. One involved the definition of "knowingly" in relation to the charge of attempting to leave Canada to commit terrorism.

The second question was about whether a list of bomb-making materials could itself be considered an explosive substance. David told them it could not, but it could inform their view of how the seized materials intended to be used.