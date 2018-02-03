Montreal police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot Saturday afternoon in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

The man was shot inside an apartment building's garage around 4 p.m., according to spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The man was transported to hospital with wounds to his upper body. His condition is not known.

Police have erected a security perimeter. The southbound lanes of Côte-des-Neiges Road at the corner of Decelles Street are closed off to traffic.

Investigators are expected to meet with witnesses.

No arrests have been made.