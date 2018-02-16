The City of Montreal will be holding public consultations into its animal control bylaw, following its repeal of the previous administration's pit bull ban.

Projet Montréal made animal control a big part of its municipal campaign, promising to lift the ban put in place under former mayor Denis Coderre.

In December, the current administration did just that.

The plan is to hold eight public consultations on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, March 3 in four different boroughs.

"Our goal is to listen to citizens and experts to develop a regulation that will ensure the safety of citizens while encouraging animal welfare," said Craig Sauvé, the city councillor charged with managing Montreal's animal services file.

The city has also launched a website where citizens can fill out an online survey and get all the information needed about the consultations.

The consultations will be followed by the presentation of a draft bylaw to be approved by city council.

Sauvé said he wants the animal control bylaw to be in effect by June.

SPCA happy with news

The Montreal SPCA says consultations are the right step.

"We are very happy to see that the city, Projet Montréal, is moving forward with the revision of animal regulations and that they are not only seeking the opinions of experts but of citizens as well," said SPCA advocacy director Alanna Devine.

The planned consultations