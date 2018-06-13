Skip to Main Content
Montreal to compensate businesses hurt by public construction projects

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled Wednesday the city's new strategy to assist businesses impacted by public construction projects— a plan, she says, that will pay merchants up to $30,000 a year in compensation for lost revenues.

Businesses on St-Denis Street were hit hard by construction work in 2016. A total of $25 million has been set aside by the City of Montreal, retroactive from Jan. 1, 2016 through to the end of 2021, as part of a plan announced Wednesday. (Benjamin Shingler/CBC)

A total of $25 million has been set aside, retroactive from Jan. 1, 2016 through to the end of 2021, to help those businesses affected by public construction projects that prevent customers from easily accessing restaurants and stores.

"When businesses do well, the whole community does well," Plante said while announcing the plan in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The business-assistance plan is part of Montreal's economic development strategy for 2018-2022.

The strategy includes $360 million over the next four years to bolster the city's economy. Within that is a planned $74 million investment in local businesses. 

The affected businesses can receive up to $30,000 per year from the city, Plante said.

Not included in the plan are changes to the taxes businesses have to pay, often in the tens of thousands of dollars.

However, city officials say help is coming.

In the lead up to this announcement, the advisory committee to the city's commercial development plan had made 23 recommendations on how to Montreal can help support businesses. Those recommendations include, for example, lightening merchants' tax burdens and making more services for businesses available online.

Road and sidewalk construction has long been an issue of contention for business owners across the city as, they say, blocking parking and entrances slashes revenues because customers can't easily access their store or restaurant. There are numerous cases of businesses closing, leaving owners deeply in debt.

Business owners have been demanding compensation for the financial setbacks caused by construction projects that can drag on for months and even years. Bishop Street merchants have even taken the city and STM to court over a three-year project to renovate Guy-Concordia Metro station's ventilation system.

With files from Sarah Leavitt

