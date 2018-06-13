Montreal to compensate businesses hurt by public construction projects
Mayor Valérie Plante sets aside $25M so businesses can receive up to $30K per year
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled Wednesday the city's new plan to assist businesses impacted by public construction projects — a plan, she says, that will pay merchants up to $30,000 a year in compensation for lost revenues.
A total of $25 million has been set aside, retroactive from Jan. 1, 2016 through to the end of 2021, to help those businesses affected by public construction projects that prevent customers from easily accessing restaurants and stores.
"When businesses do well, the whole community does well," Plante said while announcing the plan in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
The business-assistance plan is part of Montreal's economic development strategy for 2018-2022.
The affected businesses can receive up to $30,000 per year from the city, Plante said.
Not included in the plan are changes to the taxes businesses have to pay, often in the tens of thousands of dollars.
However, city officials say help is coming.
Road and sidewalk construction has long been an issue of contention for business owners across the city as, they say, blocking parking and entrances slashes revenues because customers can't easily access their store or restaurant. There are numerous cases of businesses closing, leaving owners deeply in debt.
With files from Sarah Leavitt
