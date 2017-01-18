Mikaël Theimer has channelled his frustration with Montreal's never-ending construction into a game through playful pictures showcasing the city's gutted glory.
As a street photographer, Theimer likes to document city life. He's taken about 2,000 photos of construction in Montreal so far.
"People act like there's no construction at all. They act like it's just part of the decor around them," he told CBC Montreal's Homerun.
He says some of his shots, like behind the Bell Centre, are so stark that the city looks like a war zone.
Still, Montrealers just trudge through it and Theimer says that's part of what makes the city interesting.