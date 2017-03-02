Montreal police arrested a 47-year-old man early this morning in connection with bomb threats targeting Muslim students at Concordia University.

Officers, including members of the force's tactical and canine units, descended on an apartment on Darlington Avenue near Goyer Street in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood around 1:30 a.m. ET, says Const. Benoit Boisselle.

About 30 people were forced from their homes during the police operation due to the concern there could be explosives inside the building. They were sheltered on STM buses during the raid.

Investigators will likely meet with the man Thursday morning, Boisselle said.

It's too early to know whether he will face any charges, the officer added.

Three buildings at Concordia's busy downtown campus were evacuated Wednesday after a letter saying explosive devices were placed in various areas of the school was sent to various Montreal media outlets, including CBC News.

Police found nothing suspicious during their search of the Hall building and engineering, computer science and visual arts integrated complex, and handed the case over to the major crimes division.

As the letter mentioned a 48-hour window for the explosives to be detonated, Concordia says it will increase patrols of its private security officers.

Montreal police will also be present outside the campus for the next few days.