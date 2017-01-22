Mickael and Coralie Rossi are the duo behind "Latte à la Rose du Québec," a rose-flavoured latte that garnered their business a nod in the New York Times.
The Candide Café, located at 6293 St-Hubert Street, was included in the January 2017 article, "Five Places to go in Montreal" with a special write-up for their signature drink.
"We really wanted to do something very original," Mickael Rossi told CBC's Daybreak.
The pair drew inspiration from some Arab countries where rose is a traditional flavour, however, Rossi told CBC that the combination of coffee and rose is something they came up with in the kitchen—a creation they are proud to call their own.
A hit with American tourists
The NYT article zeroed in on the now-famous latte, sparking the interest of a number of new customers. Most notably, a surge of out-of-towners.
"When we saw the article, we thought Americans would come and visit next summer, but just last weekend, we saw a lot of people from New York come in, saying they saw the article in the New York Times," said Rossi.
In terms of flavour, Rossi says the "Latte à la Rose du Québec" has just the right amount of rose to contrast with the bitterness of the coffee bean.
He says rosewater and vanilla syrup are key, as well as a dash of edible, dried rose petals sprinkled on top for decoration.