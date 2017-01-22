Mickael and Coralie Rossi are the duo behind "Latte à la Rose du Québec," a rose-flavoured latte that garnered their business a nod in the New York Times.

The Candide Café, located at 6293 St-Hubert Street, was included in the January 2017 article, "Five Places to go in Montreal" with a special write-up for their signature drink.

"We really wanted to do something very original," Mickael Rossi told CBC's Daybreak.

The pair drew inspiration from some Arab countries where rose is a traditional flavour, however, Rossi told CBC that the combination of coffee and rose is something they came up with in the kitchen—a creation they are proud to call their own.

Rosewater and vanilla syrup are key, as well as a dash of edible, dried rose petals sprinkled on top. (Candide Café/Facebook)

A hit with American tourists

The NYT article zeroed in on the now-famous latte, sparking the interest of a number of new customers. Most notably, a surge of out-of-towners.

"When we saw the article, we thought Americans would come and visit next summer, but just last weekend, we saw a lot of people from New York come in, saying they saw the article in the New York Times," said Rossi.

In terms of flavour, Rossi says the "Latte à la Rose du Québec" has just the right amount of rose to contrast with the bitterness of the coffee bean.

He says rosewater and vanilla syrup are key, as well as a dash of edible, dried rose petals sprinkled on top for decoration.