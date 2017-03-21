Quebec prosecutors have decided to stay proceedings against dozens of people who faced charges ranging from drug trafficking to firearms possession as part of a major investigation into the Montreal Mafia.

Prosecutors issued 36 stays of proceedings on Tuesday against people rounded up as part of Operation Clemenza, while 11 of the cases will still go ahead.

Crown prosecutor Sabrina Delli-Fraine told reporters outside the courtroom in Montreal that the decision was based on "many factors."

Among them, she said, is a recent Supreme Court decision known as the Jordan ruling, which puts limits on the delays an accused can face before going to trial.

The investigation by the RCMP also raised "unprecedented legal questions," she said.

Crown prosecutor Sabrina Delli-Fraine speaks to reporters at the Montreal courthouse on Tuesday. (CBC)

At the time of the first arrests in 2014, the Mounties boasted of having intercepted around one million messages between Blackberry users (so-called PIN-to-PIN messages).

Operation Clemenza was billed by the RCMP as striking a significant blow to organized crime in the city.

'A boost to the Mafia'

One expert on organized crime said the decision could have far-reaching implications.

Pierre de Champlain, a former organized-crime analyst for the RCMP and author of a history of Montreal organized crime, said Tuesday's development could give the Mafia a certain feeling of "invincibility."

"It's going to give a boost to the Mafia after such a long period of trouble and violence and police investigations," he said.