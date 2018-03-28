Skip to Main Content
Montreal looking for new city manager to replace Alain Marcoux

Montreal is on the hunt for a new city manager as part of a move Mayor Valérie Plante described as a final step toward a complete revitalization at city hall.

City meeting new candidates in next few weeks

CBC News ·
Alain Marcoux will remain in his position during a three-month transition period. (Radio-Canada)

Alain Marcoux will remain in the role for the next three months while a replacement is found. He is the highest paid employee at city hall.

He started work as the city's top bureaucrat just after former mayor Denis Coderre's election in 2013. 

"We felt modernizing our city the way we envisioned needed a renewal at the [city manager] position," Plante said Wednesday.

She added that, as stipulated in Marcoux's contract, he won't be getting any termination compensation. 

Plante said she would be meeting candidates for the position in the next few weeks.

