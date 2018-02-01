The City of Montreal kicked off Black History Month with a special event at City Hall Thursday evening.

Twelve laureates were chosen to sign the city's Golden Book, one for each month of the year to signify that every month should be Black History Month.

One of them is CBC Radio Homerun's music columnist Duke Eatmon, who was decked out in a shiny, metallic blazer and shoes with golden tips. He said being recognized today is an honour for him.

"I've done so many things in my life and I've been recognized for a lot but today is very special," Eatmon told CBC's Homerun. "I actually can't believe this is happening."

He added that it was an honour to be there with the city's first female mayor, Valérie Plante. Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity, and Inclusion, David Heurtel, was also present.

Laureate winners Adrianna Piggott and Louisa Lafable all smiles tonight for the launch #BHM2018 @lemoisdesnoirs. pic.twitter.com/LLukboHS11 — @LaureneJardin

Another laureate at the ceremony was Dr. Myrna Lashley, the designated spokesperson for Black History Month.

She said she felt the event really reflected this year's official theme, which is "Our story is written every day."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante kicked off the ceremony for Black History Month at City Hall on Feb. 1. (CBC)

Michael Farkas, President of the Round Table on Black History Month since 2009, spoke about how Black History Month should be of interest not only to black people, but everyone else too.

"It's a fabulous story," Farkas said. "It's of interest for people to find out how a nation of people survived times when they were enslaved."

What does black history month mean to laureate @Dramatik13?" #BHM2018 is not about a month. But the month celebrates our participation in life. Our community. " pic.twitter.com/lYZRln6W26 — @LaureneJardin

Émilie Nicolas, co-founder of the anti-racism group called Québec inclusif, said that it feels good to be honoured for the work she does.

"We thrive on the energy of giving back to that community," Nicolas said.

The full list of laureates includes:

Félix Zogning.

Gabriella "Kinté" Garbeau.

Jocelyn Bruno (a.k.a. Dramatik).

Duke Eatmon.

Thierry Lindor.

Malik Shaheed.

Adrienne Piggott.

Myrna Lashley.

Louisa Lafable.

Sylvie Guiguemdé.

Émilie Nicolas.

Charles Ali Nicolas.