The City of Montreal is releasing its annual financial report today and expectations are high that Mayor Denis Coderre's administration will show a surplus ahead of this year's municipal elections.
The report covers the 2016 calendar year and follows two years of surpluses.
The report will be released at 10 a.m.
Last year, Montreal showed a consolidated surplus of $145.8 million for 2015.
Despite recent surpluses, the city's finances have already been criticized by city hall's Official Opposition.
When the municipal budget was released last November, Projet Montréal interim leader Luc Ferrandez said the budget wasn't as "disciplined" as Coderre had described it.
He noted that many citizens and business were going to face property taxes for 2017, something that doesn't help financially-struggling Montrealers.
