Teacher at Montreal's National Circus School charged with child luring, other sex crimes

A teacher at Montreal's National Circus School has been relieved of his duties after he was arrested and charged with sex-related crimes.

Marcelo Berti Marques, 44, appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday afternoon and was charged with:

Child luring.

Invitation to sexual touching involving a minor.

Making sexually explicit material available to child.

Possession of child pornography.

Police say in late April, Berti Marques sent a sexually explicit photo of himself, along with some text messages, to a 15-year-old student.

The teen's parents reported it to police, who then opened an investigation and arrested Berti Marques on Wednesday.

Defence lawyer Michael Morena said his client is stunned.

"Of course, it's difficult for anybody. These accusations are serious accusations which have minimum sentences attached to them," Morena said.

"You're going from one day having a normal life to the next day having very serious charges [against] you," he said. "It's shocking. We have to remember that in the Canadian law system, we're presumed innocent, and we're going to move on to the next step which is an interim judicial release hearing."

Berti Marques's bail hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Circus school shocked

Berti Marques had been teaching at the National Circus School for two years.

School officials said they are shocked by the charges, and terminated his employment after learning about his arrest.

Support measures are in place for students and employees; the school has set up a designated phone line offering the services of a psychologist.

Montreal police say they have reason to believe there could be more potential victims and are asking any such individuals to file a report by either calling 911 or going to their local police station.