Now that Christmas is over, the city is announcing pickup dates where citizens are encouraged to put their trees out to be recycled.

The trees are converted to wood chips to be used as mulch by three companies that hold city contracts.

Each year, more than 25,000 Christmas trees are collected by the city.

If you plan to have your tree collected by the city, remove all the decorations and leave it on the curb before 7 a.m. on your borough's scheduled pick up day.

Trees can also be deposited at one of the seven ecocentres located in Montreal.

In a release, the city advised people to be aware of blocking pedestrian paths and asks that residents try to make sure their trees don't impede snow removal operations.

Collection times vary by borough. Updates can be found here.

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Jan. 4 & 11.

Anjou: Jan. 4 & 11

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce​: Jan. 4 & 11.

Lachine: Jan. 4, 11, 18 & 25.

LaSalle: Jan. 11 & 18.

L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève: Anytime until the end of January.

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Jan. 4, 11 & 18.

Montreal North: Jan. 4 & 11.

Outremont: Jan. 9 between 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Plateau Mont-Royal: Jan. 11, 18 & 25.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Jan. 4 & 11

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: Jan. 11.

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: Jan. 11, 18 & 25.

Saint-Laurent: Weeks of Jan. 16, Jan. 30 & Feb. 13

​Saint-Léonard: Jan. 9 & 16.

Sud-Ouest: Jan. 6 & 13.

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: Jan. 4, 11 & 18.

Verdun: Anytime until the end of January.

Ville-Marie: Jan. 4, 11 & 18.