A 26-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he lost control of his car and hit a concrete wall early Christmas morning.

Montreal police say a number of calls came in for a collision on Iberville Street just north of Mont-Royal Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to Const. Benoît Boisselle, witnesses told officers at the scene the man was speeding while heading north on Iberville and lost control of his car right after he crossed Mont-Royal.

The car then hit a concrete wall in the middle of the street.

When police arrived at the scene, the man was unconscious, Boisselle said. The man was in critical condition upon his arrival to the hospital, but his life is no longer in danger.

Boisselle said police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Collision squad investigators are meeting witnesses at the scene.