Hockey star and beloved defenceman P.K. Subban got a special birthday surprise from patients at the Montreal Children's Hospital.

Some of the kids and staff sang "Happy Birthday" for him in a video posted on Twitter.

.@PKSubban1 , The Children’s has a special something to say to you! / @PKSubban1 le Children a un message spécial pour toi! @PKSF1 pic.twitter.com/LM51wvPG9s — @HopitalChildren

Subban, 28, has had a special relationship with the Children's Hospital for years, after his foundation committed to raise $10 million for them. In turn, the hospital named the atrium in its new building in his honour.

Subban has continued his involvement with the hospital even after his controversial trade to the Nashville Predators last year.

He's also devoted some of his time and money to helping sick kids in Nashville as well, organizing a holiday surprise for a group of kids with sickle cell anemia in December.

P.K. Subban and a group of kids from Nashville in December 2016. (Facebook)

Subban tweeted "Thank you. Miss you guys," in response.

He'll be back in action tomorrow night against the Anaheim Ducks in game two of the Western Conference finals in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.