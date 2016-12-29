The Montreal Children's and Sainte-Justine hospitals are asking parents to think twice before bringing children to an emergency room this holiday season.

In a joint statement, Montreal's pediatric hospitals say only children who need urgent medical attention should be showing up at an ER.

Many kids who come in present with mild flu-like symptoms, which puts more pressure on staff and increases waiting times.

Viruses are also spread more easily in overcrowded ERs.

Serious situations that warrant a trip to the emergency room include when:

Your child is having trouble breathing (breathing faster than normal, pale, lips are white or blue, coughing non-stop, choking or breathing irregularly).

Your child is hurt and may have a broken bone or need stitches.

Your child hurt themselves and is now vomiting.

Your infant (under three months old) has a fever over 38°C or 100.4°F.

Your child is feverish and drowsy, and you are having trouble waking him up.

Your child has a rash and their skin doesn't turn white if you press on it.

Your child is vomiting and has diarrhea, is not producing tears, has a very dry mouth and has not urinated more than 2-3 times in the last 24 hours.

Doctors advise those with flu-like symptoms to drink water and rest. For medical advice, parents can consult their family doctor, a pharmacist or the Info-Santé line at 811.