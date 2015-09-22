The Montreal Chamber Orchestra has had to postpone its first concert of the season due to financial difficulties.
Wanda Kaluzny, the orchestra's founder, conductor and artistic director, said the orchestra has struggled since its chairman and three out of five board members abruptly departed at the end of last season.
Domtar, the paper company headquartered in Montreal, was previously a major sponsor, but that relationship ended when two executives involved were transferred to the United States.
The orchestra set up an online fundraising campaign to stage this season's first concert, but failed to hit its $40,000 target.
Kaluzny told CBC Montreal's Daybreak the online campaign was an attempt to give the orchestra more time while it seeks out new corporate backers.
"We need somebody with a little bit of corporate muscle," she said Tuesday.
"I think this is just a blip. I think the supporters are out there. We've had five seasons in the black."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.