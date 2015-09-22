The Montreal Chamber Orchestra has had to postpone its first concert of the season due to financial difficulties.

Wanda Kaluzny, the orchestra's founder, conductor and artistic director, said the orchestra has struggled since its chairman and three out of five board members abruptly departed at the end of last season.

Domtar, the paper company headquartered in Montreal, was previously a major sponsor, but that relationship ended when two executives involved were transferred to the United States.

The orchestra set up an online fundraising campaign to stage this season's first concert, but failed to hit its $40,000 target.

Kaluzny told CBC Montreal's Daybreak the online campaign was an attempt to give the orchestra more time while it seeks out new corporate backers.

"We need somebody with a little bit of corporate muscle," she said Tuesday.

"I think this is just a blip. I think the supporters are out there. We've had five seasons in the black."