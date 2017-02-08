The trend of urban sprawl is alive and well in the Montreal area, as young families opt for bigger spaces at affordable prices away from the big city, census figures reveal.
The data, released this morning, shows the population on the island of Montreal and surrounding cities continued to fall while far-flung suburbs on the South and North Shores grew dramatically over the last five years.
Although the hemorrhage from urban centres is a national trend, it was sharply seen in metro Montreal. Of the 29 urban municipalities that lost people nationwide, more than half – 16 – were in and around the city.
Population losses were especially felt in the West Island, with Kirkland, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Beaconsfield all recording losses.
Kirkland, for instance, lost 5.2 per cent of its population, going from 21,250 people in 2011 to 20,150 last year, the second-biggest loss in the country.