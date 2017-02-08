The trend of urban sprawl is alive and well in the Montreal area, as young families opt for bigger spaces at affordable prices away from the big city, ​census figures reveal.

The data, released this morning, shows the population on the island of Montreal and surrounding cities continued to fall while far-flung suburbs on the South and North Shores grew dramatically over the last five years.

Although the hemorrhage from urban centres is a national trend, it was sharply seen in metro Montreal. Of the 29 urban municipalities that lost people nationwide, more than half – 16 – were in and around the city.

Population losses were especially felt in the West Island, with Kirkland, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Beaconsfield all recording losses.

Kirkland, for instance, lost 5.2 per cent of its population, going from 21,250 people in 2011 to 20,150 last year, the second-biggest loss in the country.