Skip to Main Content
Montreal CEGEP professor quits over homophobic remarks on social media

Notifications

Montreal CEGEP professor quits over homophobic remarks on social media

Jean Laberge, a devout Catholic and philosophy professor at the CEGEP du Vieux Montréal, wrote that he has "disgust for homosexuals" on Facebook.

Jean Laberge stands by 'disgust' of homosexuality, criticized the school’s lack of 'open-mindedness'

CBC News ·
CEGEP du Vieux Montréal launched an investigation into Jean Laberge's remarks, but the file was closed after he stepped down. (Luc Lavigne/Radio-Canada)

A Montreal CEGEP instructor who made homophobic remarks on Facebook has quit his job, but says he stands by his comments.

Jean Laberge, a devout Catholic and philosophy professor at the CEGEP du Vieux Montréal, wrote in a Jan. 15 post that he has "disgust for homosexuals."

He has been suspended with pay since Jan. 30, pending an investigation by the school.

Last Friday, Laberge sent a letter to the school justifying his comments, and added that he "forgives the school for suspending him."

Jean Laberge said he 'forgives the school for suspending him.' (Facebook)

In an interview with Radio-Canada, he suggested the letter, which included his resignation, was his resurrection. He also criticized the school's lack of "open-mindedness," saying he has a right to philosophize and doesn't approve of homosexuality.

"If people were hurt by my ideas, I ask for their forgiveness."

His resignation puts an end to the school's investigation. Laberge had been working at the CEGEP for 24 years and said teaching is "his favourite thing in the world."

He said he is now looking for a job in end-of-life care.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us