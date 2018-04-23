Montreal CEGEP professor quits over homophobic remarks on social media

A Montreal CEGEP instructor who made homophobic remarks on Facebook has quit his job, but says he stands by his comments.

Jean Laberge, a devout Catholic and philosophy professor at the CEGEP du Vieux Montréal, wrote in a Jan. 15 post that he has "disgust for homosexuals."

He has been suspended with pay since Jan. 30, pending an investigation by the school.

Last Friday, Laberge sent a letter to the school justifying his comments, and added that he "forgives the school for suspending him."

Jean Laberge said he 'forgives the school for suspending him.' (Facebook)

In an interview with Radio-Canada, he suggested the letter, which included his resignation, was his resurrection. He also criticized the school's lack of "open-mindedness," saying he has a right to philosophize and doesn't approve of homosexuality.

"If people were hurt by my ideas, I ask for their forgiveness."

His resignation puts an end to the school's investigation. Laberge had been working at the CEGEP for 24 years and said teaching is "his favourite thing in the world."

He said he is now looking for a job in end-of-life care.