Montreal's community mailboxes here to stay even as Liberals scrap conversion program

The federal government is scrapping a program to replace Canada Post door-to-door mail delivery with community mailboxes, but residents who already made the switch needn't rejoice.

Nancy LeBlanc, who lives in the West Island suburb of Dollard-Des Ormeaux, lost her home mail delivery along with 840,000 other Canadian households starting in 2014.

"I don't think it's fair," said LeBlanc. "For me, it's frustrating. I hardly go to the mailbox. It's a pain to go to the mailbox. It's a detour, and when it's freezing, I don't want to come out."

She says it is especially a burden when the roads and sidewalks are slippery.

"The ice is insane," she said. "The mailboxes freeze so sometimes you can't even get your mail."

Nancy LeBlanc says her community mailbox is hard to access in the winter and sometimes freezes shut. (CBC)

LeBlanc also worries about how seniors or people with reduced mobility are expected to fare during rough winter weather.

"I'd like to see somebody, for once, think about the people instead of budget cuts."

Federal Public Services Minister Carla Qualtrough made the announcement of ending community mailbox conversions Wednesday.

"Basically, we're not gonna put the toothpaste back in the tube. We're not going to reverse these decisions that were made by the former government," said Qualtrough.

She said that a Canada Post committee would be struck to improve accessibility for people with reduced mobility or seniors who have trouble getting out to the community boxes.

Unpopular move from the start

The choice to replace door-to-door home delivery with neighbourhood community mailboxes was not well-received in Montreal .

The original plan, brought in as a cost-saving measure under the previous Conservative government, was to convert some five million addresses and was expected to save about $350 million.

But the move resulted in massive public backlash.

Denis Coderre, mayor of Montreal at the time, famously took a jackhammer to concrete slab where a community mailbox was to be installed in l'Anse-à-l'Orme in 2015.

Following the incident, the province's Crown prosecutors confirmed that Coderre would not face charges for the media stunt.