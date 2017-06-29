Canada Day celebrations in Montreal will mean some closures over the weekend, but many services remain open with reduced hours.

City services

Most city and borough government offices will be closed over the weekend as well as Monday, July 3.

All garbage and recycling collection will continue as normal.

The city's Écocentres will be open according to their usual summer schedules.

Public facilities like pools, libraries and sports complexes will be open, but hours may vary borough to borough. It's best to consult the borough's website beforehand.

Municipal court and all points of service will be closed down Saturday through Monday.

The STM and AMT will be running on normal weekend schedules.

Canada Post will not be delivering or collecting mail on Monday.

Attractions and activities

July 1, the various attractions at the Espace pour la vie will be open at the following hours:

Botanical Garden and Insectarium are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Biodome is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Public markets will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 except for the Jean-Talon Market which is open an hour later.

The Bonsecours Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Museums

On Saturday:

Pointe-à-Callière archeology museum is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Montreal Museum of Contemporary Art is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Redpath Museum is closed.

The Montreal Science Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking

The city is reminding drivers that parking signs must be respected during the holiday and to pay their meters.