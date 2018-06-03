Montreal-area students recognized for academic success and perseverance

When Kevisha Williams got a note from the office asking her to go see her guidance counsellor last month, her first thought was: "What did I do now?"

But the Grade 11 student at Royal West Academy in Montreal West had nothing to worry about.

She was being awarded a bursary for her academic success and perseverance in the face of personal challenges.

"I just felt really, really happy in that moment," the 16-year-old recalled.

On Sunday, she accepted the bursary at a gala held at the Plaza Centre-Ville exhibition hall downtown, organized by Le Fonds 1804 pour la persévérance scolaire, a Montreal non-profit that provides financial aid to students, especially those from ethnic minority groups.

The year 1804 is a nod to the end of the Haitian revolution, a slave revolt that led to the abolition of the practice and put an end to French colonial rule over the country.

This year, Le Fonds 1804 handed out bursaries to a total of 165 high school students from Montreal, Laval and Longueuil. Each award was worth $250, $500 or $1,375.

The students were nominated by a teacher or community organizer in recognition of their determination to succeed in the classroom, explained the group's vice-chairman, Frantz Benjamin.

"We believe that in a way, the whole community has to be involved in students' success," Benjamin told CBC News.

He said each of the bursary winners has an inspiring story of perseverance, from grappling with health- or family-related challenges, to overcoming bullying.

By recognizing their determination, students are encouraged to stay in school and succeed both in and out of the classroom, Benjamin said.

"When we stand up together around those children, saying to them that we believe in them, we have faith in them, and we think they can go further."

Bursary fosters a sense of community

Williams, who has three younger sisters, said her family has faced financial struggles, which adds to the pressure she feels to do well at school.

"My mom's a single mom with four kids," she explained.

Being awarded the bursary — and seeing other students who, like her, have overcome a lot and succeeded — makes her feel less alone, Williams said.

"Often in the moment you'll feel like, 'Oh boy, I'm going through this by myself,'" she said.

"But then you come to an event like this, and you're able to recognize that there are other people in the same boat as you, and see that and feel a part of a different community."